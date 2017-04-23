Bajrang Dal men attack Agra police station to rescue 5, S-I injured

S-I Kumar after the beating. BJP MLA among protesters S-I Kumar after the beating. BJP MLA among protesters

A police official was attacked in Agra on Saturday and his vehicle set ablaze by a mob that attempted to rescue five men believed to be associated with the Bajrang Dal detained at the Sadar Bazaar Police Station. The Assistant Superintendent of Police, Agra City, Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan, said the incident took place after BJP Fatehpur Sikri MLA Udaybhan Singh, who was among the protesters, left the spot.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said “the protesters were Bajrang Dal workers”. The five men had been detained in the morning after Bajrang Dal workers gheraoed the Fatehpur Sekri police station demanding that an FIR registered against nine Hindu men for allegedly beating up people of a minority community be expunged. The protesters also demanded that a case be registered against people of the minority community.

During the protest, the agitators reportedly misbehaved with a senior police officer, following which police used mild force to disperse the crowd. Five persons were later caught and detained at the police station. They were later sent to Sadar Bazaar Police Station.

On Saturday evening, as Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar attached with the Sahganj Police Station was returning home, a group of men protesting agaisnt the arrests attacked him. A police officer said the protesters also attempted to break the lock-up at the Sadar Bazaar Police Station.

