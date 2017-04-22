Bajrang Dal leader found dead    

Representational Image Representational Image

A local Bajrang Dal leader was found dead close to an estuary at Alivebagilu near here, police said.

The body of Jagadish Suvarna (35), convenor of Bajrang Dal’s Bengre unit was found with injuries yesterday and it was suspected to have been murdered, police said.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.Jagadish had left home on April 20 night to attend a Mehendi function and did not return. He was working for a passenger boat, police said.

First Published on: April 22, 2017 2:31 pm