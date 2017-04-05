Bajrang Dal activists claim to have forced school shut on Ramnavmi

Bajrang Dal activists on Wednesday claimed to have forced a missionary-run school here to close on the occasion of Ramnavmi. The activists alleged that by keeping the school open, the management hurt their religious sentiments. “About 25 activists reached the school after learning that Campion School was open despite the government holiday on Ramnavmi. However, school management conceded our demand and closed the school,” said Lokesh Malviya, a local Bajrang Dal leader.

“The management promised in writing that they would not repeat this act in future,” he added. The activists also submitted a memorandum to the District Education Officer on the issue, he said. Winston Vijay Minj, school’s PRO, however said the school was observing the Ramnavmi holiday, but it was open only for ongoing CBSE examinations.

“There was class 12th biology paper today. So the school was opened to hold the exam. School management spoke to them (activists) and apprised them of the situation. Everything passed off peacefully,” he added. No police complaint was filed by the school management, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now