Baisakhi mela political conferences: Cong plans show of strength at Talwandi Sabo on April 13

In WHAT will be its first political conference after coming to power, the Congress is planning a show of strength in the annual Baisakhi mela political conference at Talwandi Sabo which Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is scheduled to attend. Besides Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will have former CM Parkash Singh Badal and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal as the main speakers while no leaders from the central leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) will be attending their conference.

The Baisakhi mela political conference is scheduled to be held on April 13. The place holds importance as it has Takht Damdama Sahib — one of the five takhts or seat of temporal authority of Sikhism where the mela is organised annually to commemorate formation of Khalsa Panth.

This year, the Congress will be organising the political conference on about 22 acres of land near Gurdwara Jandsar Sahib. “We will organise the conference at the same place every year, however, this time the area is more. Our aim is to have a gathering of over 70,000 people from all the constituencies of Bathinda and Mansa districts. Our entire state leadership including ministers will be part of this conference apart from Capt Amarinder Singh,” said Khushbaz Jatana, vice-president of state’s Youth Congress. “As it is our first conference after formation of government, so it holds importance for us and people are keen to listen to the Chief Minister,” added Jatana.

AAP, however, is busy making arrangements for conference near its main party office in Talwandi Sabo. Party MLA and state president of women wing, Baljinder Kaur said,” Our conference will focus on thanking the voters, volunteers for the support they gave us in 2017 polls. We will also motivate them to stay alert and keep a tab on the government which will be completing a month on April 16. We will also remind the government of the tall promises made by them during campaign.”

Opposition leader HS Phoolka, AAP’s campaign committee in-charge Bhagwant Mann, state convener Gurpreet Ghuggi , all the MLAs and many others will be part of this conference but unlike previous years Sanjay Singh or any other leader from Delhi will not be part of the conference. “All are busy with the Delhi Municipal Corporation polls. So they cannot come in this conference,” Kaur said.

SAD, meanwhile, held a meeting to chalk out arrangements on Sunday. The party will be holding the political conference inside the Dewan hall of Gurdwara Takht Damdama Sahib like in previous years.

