Bains writes to Rahul Gandhi, complains against Rana K P Singh

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Source: Twitter/INC) Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Source: Twitter/INC)

LOK INSAAF Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains has written to Congress president Rahul Gandhi complaining that Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh was “violating the tenets of free speech,” advocated by the Congress at the national level, by expunging reference to the allegations regarding the involvement of some of his family members in destruction of natural resources in the Shivalik hills.

Bains said the Congress claims that it stood for tolerance and free speech in the Parliament and when AAP MP Bhagwant Mann’s references to the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme were expunged from the record, his party’s leader in Lok Sabha had protested against the same. “But on the other hand in Punjab, where the Congress is the ruling party, the stand of your party is totally different. I raised the serious issue regarding destruction of Shivalik Hills by a well-organised mafia,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App