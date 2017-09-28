Bail to retired Chhattisgarh HC Judge Quddusi, another accused in graft case

The CBI has arrested six accused and the case against Quddusi and others relates to the UP-based Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences. The CBI has arrested six accused and the case against Quddusi and others relates to the UP-based Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences.

A Special Court on Wednesday granted bail to retired Chhattisgarh High Court Judge I M Quddusi in a case of alleged medical college corruption. It said the CBI’s claim that the former judge may influence witnesses or tamper with evidence seems “unfounded and unsubstantiated”.

Special Judge Manoj Jain said that the retired judge had “co-operated with the CBI” and no “useful purpose” would be served by allowing him to remain “behind bars” at this juncture.

The court took cognizance of the fact that Quddusi had been a High Court judge for 17 years, but maintained that “no special concession” can be given to the former judge solely due to this. “Nonetheless, it also goes on to demonstrate that he has deep roots in the society and CBI’s apprehension that he would flee or influence the witness or tamper with the evidence… seems to be somewhat unfounded and unsubstantiated,” Jain said.

The court granted bail to another accused Bhawana Pandey, who filed an application saying she is a single mother and her child needed attention. The bail application of accused BP Yadav and his son Palash will be decided on October 6.

The CBI has arrested six accused and the case against Quddusi and others relates to the UP-based Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences, which was among the medical institutes barred by the government from admitting new students due to infrastructural shortcomings. The issue was challenged in the Supreme Court by the college and the court directed the government to consider the material on record afresh. B P Yadav, who runs the college along with Palash, allegedly got in touch with Quddusi and Bhawana and they “entered into a conspiracy to get the matter settled”.

