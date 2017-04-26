Bail to Pragya Thakur no surprise, says NIA’s ex-prosecutor

Bhagwan Jha, brother-in-law of Pragya Thakur, celebrates outside the Mumbai court on Tuesday. PTI Bhagwan Jha, brother-in-law of Pragya Thakur, celebrates outside the Mumbai court on Tuesday. PTI

ROHINI SALIAN, former special public prosecutor in the Malegaon blasts case who had raised the red flag on the investigation into the case, on Tuesday said the bail order for Pragya Thakur was on “expected” lines. “After the NIA said they have no objection, what is there to be surprised about? It was to be expected,” said Salian, who in June 2015 had told The Indian Express that after the new government assumed office in May 2014 an NIA officer had asked her to go soft on the accused. Her allegations had led to a series of counter-allegations by the NIA, which later sent a proposal to denotify Salian as its prosecutor. She had later named the NIA officer who had come with the message.

On Thakur’s bail, Salian said, “I have washed my hands off this case, so I don’t want to comment too much. Once I remove myself from a case I simply move away. I do not think about it. I am now disconnected with the case and do not take any further development personally in the case.” Stating that she is “an Indian, a Hindu, and I firmly believe in karma”, Salian said, “I believe Shani Shaneshwar, the God of justice, will ensure that justice prevails and everyone will get what they deserve.”

