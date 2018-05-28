Baijayant Panda quits BJD amid rift with Naveen Patnaik

Baijayant J Panda. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Files) Baijayant J Panda. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Files)

Ending months of tense standoff with his party, Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda tendered his resignation from the Biju Janata Dal citing “absolute depths of inhumanity” within the party and its supremo Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In a three page letter to Patnaik, Panda, also known as Jay, said that Patnaik’s physical absence from his father’s death respects was “the last straw” among “many humiliations over the past four years”. Panda’s father, Bansidhar Panda, was a well-known industrialist from Odisha, with close ties to Naveen’s father former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

Panda also claimed that several BJD leaders conveyed to him privately that they were prevented from paying their respects to Bansidhar Panda, 87, who passed away on May 22 in Bhubaneswar. Panda’s letter reminded Naveen that he was one of the pallbearers during Biju Patnaik’s funeral.

Panda’s letter has also conveyed he will be separately writing to the Lok Sabha speaker to convey his resignation, after completion of his religious obligations attached to the demise of his father.

Panada was earlier suspended from the party’s primary membership due to his “anti-party activities.” Panda, hit back at the BJD, vehemently denying the allegation as “false and baseless.” “I’m shocked at this news. Very very sad @Naveen_Odisha didn’t see thru the conspiracy agnst me led by an IAS ofcr now controlling the party,” he had written on Twitter.

Panda was also dropped as the party’s parliamentary spokesperson, months after he called for introspection in the BJP following its poor performance in panchayat polls. However, this was not the first time that he was critical about the party’s politics. Often alleging that the party had been taken over by opportunists, Panada, in an article in Odia daily Samaj last year wrote that the BJD regime had started looking like the discredited Congress regime of the 1980s and late 1990s. He had also alleged that founding members of the BJD had lost their access to the CM

