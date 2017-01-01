Baijal takes oath as L-G, vows to ‘work together’ with govt

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi on Saturday. Praveen Khanna Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi on Saturday. Praveen Khanna

Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court G Rohini Saturday administered the oath of the Lieutenant Governor to former bureaucrat Anil Baijal, who was appointed to the office by the Centre earlier this week. The oath — to serve the people of Delhi — was taken in a ceremony on the lawns of Raj Niwas.

As 2016 came to a close, so did the tense chapter between the offices of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Baijal’s predecessor Najeeb Jung. Jung tendered his resignation on December 22, a year-and-a-half before his tenure was expected to end.About the road ahead, Baijal said, “I hope to work for the betterment of Delhi with the elected government. Delhi is a huge megapolis with problems like infrastructure, women’s safety, law and order and pollution. We will work together.”

While Kejriwal and Baijal did pose for a picture after the ceremony, it was only because photojournalists insisted. They proceeded to have tea, during which Kejriwal appeared to be engaged in an animated conversation, with Baijal all ears. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia joined in soon after.

The Delhi Police’s band played various tunes in the background — from Boney M’s By The Rivers Of Babylon to Dev Anand’s O Nigahen Mastana. Asked to comment on the continuous turf war between the Aam Aadmi Party government and the Lt-Governor’s office, Baijal said, “We will sit down and talk. You will get to know.”

Kejriwal, meanwhile, extended a warm welcome to Baijal. “The new Lt-Governor has taken charge today. On behalf of the Delhi government, I welcome him. We hope and trust that in the days to come, all of us — the Delhi government, MLAs of Delhi and the people of Delhi — will work together with the Lt-Governor for the development of Delhi. In the last few months, a lot of work was stalled. I hope that in the coming months, all the work will speed up like it had in the beginning,” Kejriwal said at the inauguration of the Delhi legislative assembly’s calendar in a separate event after the oath ceremony.

At the ceremony were National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Delhi MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Maheish Girri, Delhi assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy CM Sisodia and Water Minister Kapil Mishra. Lekhi said, “The appointment of the new L-G will be good for Delhi. He has been a hands-on bureaucrat who has a sound understanding of Delhi’s administration.”