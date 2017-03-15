Kanshi Ram should have been given Bharat Ratna : Congress MP

BSP founder Kanshi Ram deserves Bharat Ratna and it is unfortunate that he has been denied this honour, former Punjab Congress President Shamsher Singh Dullo on Wednesday said. Addressing a meeting held here to commemorate the birthday of late Kanshi Ram, Dullo said that a lot has to be done for Dalits in the country, “who still remain on the margins”.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Calling the BSP founder, the voice of Dalits, he said that “unfortunately he was not given the Bharat Ratna award which he deserved most.”

A Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha, Dullo also appealed to Chief Minister-designate Capt Amarinder Singh to fulfill all the promises he made to the Dalits during the elections.

The function to observe Kanshi Ram’s birthday was organised by Kanshi Ram memorial Trust headed by Swaran Kaur, sister of Kanshi Ram.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now