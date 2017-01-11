Bagdogra-bound flight develops snag, returns to Delhi

A technical snag forced a Delhi-Bagdogra GoAir flight, carrying over 158 passengers, to return to the IGI Airport in New Delhi after being airborne for about 20 minutes. The flight landed back under full emergency conditions and all the passengers were safe, a GoAir spokesperson said.

GoAir flight G8-155 took off from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 1420 hours for Bagdogra, but soon after the pilot informed the Delhi ATC of a suspected technical snag in the Airbus A320 plane and sought permission to return to Delhi, the spokesperson said. All the 158 passengers have been accommodated in another plane, which is expected to depart shortly, the spokesperson added.