Bag stolen from Yashwant Sinha’s car in Delhi

The incident occurred on November 22. Police said the MP wasn't in the car but his driver was inside.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: November 24, 2017 3:46 pm
A bag containing cash was allegedly stolen by members of the ‘thak-thak’ gang from BJP MP Yashwant Sinha’s car in Chandni Chowk, police said on Friday, reports news agency PTI.

The incident occurred on November 22. Police said the MP wasn’t in the car but his driver was inside. Someone knocked on the driver’s window and engaged him in a conversation while another man stole the bag, the police said.

The amount of cash in the bag was not known.

