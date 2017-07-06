West Bengal government trying to malign Governor’s office to divert attention: BJP

Kailash Vijayvergiya’s comments comes in the backdrop of the recent war of words that broke out between the governor and the Chief Minister. Kailash Vijayvergiya’s comments comes in the backdrop of the recent war of words that broke out between the governor and the Chief Minister.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvergiya on Thursday said the West Bengal government has “stooped to a new low” by trying to “malign” the office of the governor in order to “divert” attention from its own failures.

Coming out in support of the state Governor K N Tripathi, Vijayvergiya said, “K N Tripathi is a seasoned politician. He was speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. He is well aware of the Constitution and its norms. “The Trinamool Congress is verbally attacking the governor and trying to malign his office in order to divert attention from the communal violence and its failure to control the situation. In doing so, it has stopped to a new low.”

His comments comes in the backdrop of the recent war of words that broke out between the governor and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent incidents of communal violence in Baduria area of North 24 Parganas. “The TMC government, just for the sake of vote bank politics, allowed the incident to happen. In order to appease the minority, the majority community was made to suffer. Had the police taken action on the very first day, things would not have snowballed into such a situation. The police remained a mute spectator,” he charge.

Accusing the state police of failing to control the situation, Vijayvergiya, who is also the party’s in-charge of the state, had on Tuesday urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene. State Food Supplies minister and TMC president of North 24 Parganas district, Jyotipriyo Mullick, refuted the allegations of Vijayvergiya and accused the BJP and other “Hindu groups” of “fomenting trouble” in the area.

