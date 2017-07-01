Bad weather forces Manohar Lal Khattar’s chopper to land at Jhajjar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

A helicopter carrying Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was forced to land under emergency conditions at Jhajjar on Saturday due to bad weather, officials said . Khattar then proceeded to Gurgaon from Jhajjar by road. “A chopper carrying the chief minister landed under emergency conditions at the Jhajjar police lines ground in the afternoon after the weather suddenly turned bad,” Khattar’s media advisor, Amit Arya, told PTI over the phone.

As soon as the chief minister came out of the chopper, he was flocked by children playing there. Khattar shook hands with them and asked them to say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ which the children happily did, Arya said. The chief minister asked the children as to why his helicopter had to make an unscheduled landing. It was because God wanted me to meet you in Jhajjar on Saturday, Khattar quipped answering the question. He then proceeded to Gurgaon by road, Arya said.

