Bad blood in Samajwadi Party will add dark chapter to its history: Azam Khan

Expressing concern over bitter infighting in SP, Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan today said the bad blood between members of the ruling family will add a dark chapter to its history. Appealing to the “pivots” of the party to consider the consequences of the conflict, he said, “They should think how historians will depict the diminishing relationship between the father and the son.

“Whatever is happening… the bad blood will add a dark chapter to the party’s history and paint a grim picture of it. I am in a state of extreme shock and pain.”

In a veiled attack on Amar Singh, Khan said, “Who is responsible for this gloomy state of affairs? A single person’s conspiracy and nefarious intention have put the state up for auction.”

He urged people to have faith in the SP and asked the “kingpins” of the party to ensure that the BJP does not capture power in the state.