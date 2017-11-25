Backward states: Cabinet Secy asks officials to converge efforts

Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha

Focusing on the 115 most backwards districts in the country, Union Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha on Friday held a consultation with Prabhari officers and state government representatives. For each district, officials at the rank of additional secretary and joint secretary have been nominated as Prabhari officers.

According to a statement, Sinha, while addressing the gathering, expressed confidence that nominated officers would accept this challenge and succeed in their mission.

Terming this an important initiative in making difference to the lives of millions of citizens in these districts, he advised the Prabhari officers to team up with state representatives for convergence in their efforts. He said funding is not a constraint.

He advised them to take it as a challenge to contribute to creation of a New India by 2022. Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, who was present at the meeting, said if these districts are transformed, there would be tremendous improvement in the security environment of the country.

