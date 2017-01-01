Back to the Past

The tryst with our destiny, which was offered by our first prime minister, was expected to be paid off in the first decade of Independence. The tryst with our destiny, which was offered by our first prime minister, was expected to be paid off in the first decade of Independence.

The future of every nation, all through the past, has been shaped by “small” people in big positions. We are all mere pawns in the hands of those who rule. Considering the number of people who have been displaced, massacred, gang-raped and driven away by different governments for various reasons, any long-term predictions of the future become meaningless. It is even more meaningless now, as our prime minister has promised that the country would be transformed in a matter of 50 days, thus eliminating all anxieties about the future. As of now, we need not worry about anything: the soldiers are keeping vigil on the borders — our lives are safe. The banks have amassed lakhs of crores — our money is safe. The country is going cashless — our progress is assured. We are standing up for the national anthem in cinema halls before watching even A certificate films — our patriotism is certified. How do you define future then, other than as a grammatical notion?

During my school days, I used to believe that by the time I become an adult, the world would have remedied all its maladies and transformed into a beautiful place — a place, which would be safer and cleaner without caste, creed, class and religion. When my child was born, I thought the world would change at least by the time she would become an adult. For many long years, I had imagined that all the problems the world faces are due to lack of information or knowledge, an affliction borne out of sheer and innocent ignorance. But today, I realise that the real issue is not ignorance at all. It is an obsessive compulsive dishonesty. The real danger is the unkind and ruthless megalomania of the educated and the empowered, who glorify falsehood and celebrate organised disintegration of the common good. Our present is at their mercy. If it continues to be so, our future, if at all we have one, will be converted into their trash bin.

But since the future is nothing but a series of possibilities, I don’t think it is easy to predict what will be 10 or 20 years down the line, before making sure how the next two-and-a-half years will pass and what changes they will bring about. In five years down the line, the most worrying possibility is that we might turn entirely capitalistic, shedding whatever little remains of the mixed economy we were clinging to. This would be an Indianised capitalism, more dangerous than colonialism, because it will be served in bowls of communalism. If the demonetisation experience can be taken as an indication, we can very well assume that just like a tiger that has already tasted human blood, the state is sure to return hungrier and more ferocious. It has been said that the most positive thing about the Emergency was that hundreds of youngsters from all over the country came forward to fight for their fundamental rights and the restoration of democracy. But that was in the past. In the present, not many seem to be bothered about democracy. Nor do they seem to appreciate their fundamental rights.

So how would India be after 20 years or 50 years down the line? Either it will have cleansed itself of many of the communal dirt it has gathered, or it will have still worse politicians, worse enough to venerate their predecessors.

Whenever I think of the future, I cannot help but remember how Begum Rokeya Hasan had imagined a brave, new world where men and women were treated as two equal, rational beings. The story she wrote in 1905, Sultana’s Dream, brought tears to my eyes when I thought about the anguish she must have undergone before dreaming of such a story. Because we all experience the same anguish in different forms, to realise that her story about the future is actually a century old, is alarming. Because the future she had dreamed of in the remote past of 1905 is yet to be. In her 1929 speech ‘Freedom of Women’, Anna Chandy, the first Malayali woman to have a degree in law and the first Indian woman to occupy the post of a high court judge, said she doesn’t want women to be worshipped as sanctified goddesses but treated as mortals and equals. She also said that there is nothing to glorify in motherhood if we accept the fact that the responsibility of parents is limited to raising a child from the helplessness of infancy to self-sufficiency, just like other animals. It makes me wonder how to differentiate the needs of the past from the present and define a future of our own. Isn’t it a disaster that it is the same future that we dream of even today? Doesn’t it mean that we, as a society, have been reduced to a sort of dead embryo waiting in the womb to be delivered into a still world?

The tryst with our destiny, which was offered by our first prime minister, was expected to be paid off in the first decade of Independence. It is yet to be. Since our present, past and future are rolled into one at this moment, in another 50 days, Paytm would hopefully develop some app to pay off promises too.