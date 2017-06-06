‘Welcome it, he had been working against party in state’: BJP on Bachu Marak’s resignation from party

Bachu Marak had earlier proposed a ‘bitchi’ (rice beer) and beef party in the Garo Hills on his Facebook page to mark three years of Modi government in office. (Source: ANI) Bachu Marak had earlier proposed a ‘bitchi’ (rice beer) and beef party in the Garo Hills on his Facebook page to mark three years of Modi government in office. (Source: ANI)

Hours after North Garo Hills district BJP president Bachu Marak resigned from the party over Centre’s ban on the sale of cattle in markets for slaughter, BJP on Tuesday welcomed the development saying action against him was in process. In a statement to news agency ANI, BJP’s Meghalaya in-charge Nalin Kohli said: “Welcome it since action against him was in process. Marak had been working against party in the state.”

Bachu’s resignation comes at least four days after West Garo Hills district president Bernard Marak made an exit from the party on the same issue. After resigning from the party, Bachu said in a statement: “I cannot compromise on the sentiments of the Garos. As a Garo, it is my responsibility to protect the interest of my community. Beef eating is part of our culture and tradition. Imposition of BJP’s non-secular ideology on us is not acceptable.”

Bachu had earlier proposed a ‘bitchi’ (rice beer) and beef party in the Garo Hills on his Facebook page to mark three years of Modi government in office. His declaration attracted party leadership’s criticism. Later, announcing his resignation from the party in another Facebook post, he said, “My Tradition and Cultures is (sic) my first priority and Party at Last. Why is beef Everytime the issue, why not pig, chicken, goat and other animals.”

Only two weeks back, the Central government issued a notification banning the trading of cattle, like cows and buffaloes, at animal markets for the purpose of slaughtering them. According to the notification, cows, bulls, buffaloes, calves and camels were among the list of animals that were banned for sale at cattle markets. The notice is also directly aimed to tighten the rules for those involved in buying and selling of these animals.

