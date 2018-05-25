Babulal Marandi alleges Modi govt misusing Constitutional institutions

Babulal Marandi has alleged that the Narendra Modi government has misused the Constitutional institutions and it is time to prepare for its defeat. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Babulal Marandi has alleged that the Narendra Modi government has misused the Constitutional institutions and it is time to prepare for its defeat. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The president of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) Babulal Marandi has alleged that the Narendra Modi government has misused the Constitutional institutions and it is time to prepare for its defeat. “Ever since the Modi-led NDA government came to power, the constitutional institutions are being misused in the country,” Mrandi alleged at a press conference in Pakur on Thursday.

The need of the hour is to free the country from the grip of the prime minister and BJP president Amit Shah, he said. The former Jharkhand chief minister said this was the reason that the opposition parties were preparing to fight the elections unitedly in the interest of the nation and this united fight would defeat the Modi-led government in the 2019 general elections.

He alleged the policies of the government were aimed at extending benefits to corporate houses and claimed that the ruling government in Jharkhand had made attempts to bring in amendment to the century-old Chhotanagpur and Santal Paragana Tenancy Act by forcible acquisition of lands of poor farmers and private land owners for the benefit of the industrial houses. Marandi also termed four-year rule of Modi government as “flop.”

