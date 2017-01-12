Babul Supriyo will not meet with police today

Union Minister Babul Supriyo will not appear before the Kolkata Police on Thursday in connection with a case filed against him by TMC MLA Mahua Moitra. He cited “prior commitment” as the reason for his unavailability. Police, meanwhile, is yet to decide on their next course of action.

Moitra filed a complaint against Supriyo under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC on January after he allegedly insulted her on a TV show. Supriyo allegedly mocked Moitra’s name by connecting it with a local drink. “Mahua, are you (drunk) on Mahua?” he had reportedly asked her.

Moitra filed the complaint a day later. A notice was sent to Babul Supriyo asking him to appear before Kolkata Police on January 12.

In his response, Supriyo said, “I will be out of Kolkata due to prior commitment in Asansol. I will not be able to make it on the 12th of January 2017. Inconvenience is regretted. I will let you know about my availability.” He assured them of all cooperation from his side.

“We would like to wait till tomorrow before deciding on our next course of action”, said an official on Wednesday.