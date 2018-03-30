Babul Supriyo on FIR: Reminded of CPM govt when Opposition leaders were framed in false cases

“Today, it reminds me of the last leg of Bengal’s CPI(M) government from 2008 to 2010,” Babul Supriyo said “Today, it reminds me of the last leg of Bengal’s CPI(M) government from 2008 to 2010,” Babul Supriyo said

A day after Union Minister of State Babul Supriyo was booked for allegedly misbehaving with a senior IPS officer and violating prohibitory orders in Asansol, the MP accused the state government of registering “false cases” against Opposition leaders. The MoS for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises said the present scenario reminded him of the last leg of the CPI(M) government in West Bengal when Opposition members were charged in false cases.

“Today, I was reminded of the 2008-2010 regime of CPI(M) government in West Bengal. Even during those times, Opposition members were implicated in false cases and there were efforts to suppress the voices of the citizens using police forces. Even today, the state government is making efforts to suppress Opposition leaders,” the Asansol MP tweeted.

(1/2) আজ আমার ২০০৮-২০১০ সালের পশ্চিমবঙ্গে বামফ্রন্ট সরকারের কথা ভীষণভাবে মনে পড়ছে। সেদিন ও বিরোধীদের মিথ্যা মামলায় ফাঁসানো হয়েছে, বিরোধীদের ভয় দেখানো হয়েছিল, পুলিশ দিয়ে জনগণের মুখ বন্ধের চেষ্টা হয়েছিল আজও ঠিক একই রকম ভাবে বিরোধীদের দমানোর চেষ্টা চলছে। — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) March 30, 2018

Supriyo has filed a counter-FIR in response to the one lodged against him for assaulting a police officer. The minister alleged that he was manhandled by police forces and Trinamool goons on Thursday while he was on his way to visit the riot-affected areas of his constituency. The Union MoS has also been booked for violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and under Sections 146, 147, 148 (rioting) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

During a heated exchange with some people who shouted slogans against him, Supriyo was heard yelling, “Chamra guthiye debo ekdom… (Will skin them alive) following which he was criticised by the Trinamool leaders. Party’s secretary-general Partha Chatterjee also said, “Such statements fuel further violence than controlling it.”

When contacted, Supriyo told The Indian Express: “There were two-three miscreants belonging to the TMC who were trying to create panic. They were shouting slogans against me while I was trying to meet the victims. I stopped my vehicle when I saw two elderly women weeping. They wanted to meet me and were talking about police inaction in the area… The miscreants pushed away the women… The police should have driven away the miscreants, but targeted me instead. If I said ‘chamra guthiye debo (will skin alive)’, it was out of pure anger targeted at those miscreants.”

The minister also targeted the IPS officers saying their mismanagement led to administrative failure. He also alleged that due to the violent protests, more than 200 students could not appear for their higher secondary examination.

“It’s sad that 218 Higher Secondary students from Asansol and Raniganj could not sit for their examination due to administrative failure as dozens of IPS officers were busy in misbehaving with me,” Supriyo tweeted.

Supriyo’s constituency Asansol witnessed communal clashes this week killing a 16-year-old boy Sibtulla Rashidi. The protests spread to Asansol after a Ram Navami procession in Raniganj led to clashes between communities on Monday leaving one dead and injuring several police officers. On Sunday, two others — S K Sahjahan in Purulia and Maqsood Khan in Kankinara — were also killed in violence triggered by Ram Navami processions. Till now, at least 60 people have been arrested for spreading violence, a top IPS officer told The Indian Express.

