Babul Supriyo claims Trinamool workers trying to break into his house, posts video on Twitter

Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, alleged on Twitter Wednesday that Trinamool Congress ‘goons’ were trying to break into his apartment in Kolkata where his parents stay.

Calling it ‘shameful’, Supriyo posted a video that showed protesters pushing against a barricade held by the police outside his apartment. He also alleged the house was ‘gheraoed’ and being witnessed to sloganeering.

TMC Goons trying 2 break into my Apartment in Kailash Bose Street where my MumDad are staying• How shameful is this 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/h8rqhO837B — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 4, 2017

“Won’t b surprised if police allows them 2 vandalise,” he said in another tweet.

Tensions have been rising in West Bengal between the Trinamool and the BJP after the recent arrest of senior TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay by the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley ponzi scam. The Bengal ruling party called it an act of vendetta politics by the Centre after Trinamool’s vociferous opposition and protests to the demonetisation move. Bandyopadhyay’s arrest followed the arrest of Tapas Paul, another TMC MP, in connection with the scam. While being taken for interrogation by the CBI, Paul had told reporters that he took the names of Supriyo and other leaders involved in the case.

Pal was one of the directors of the tainted chit fund group that allegedly duped investors in Odisha, West Bengal and some other states. He is also accused of promoting the company and “misleading” people to deposit money in the firm.

Supriyo and the BJP have termed Pal’s allegations ‘baseless.’

