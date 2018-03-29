Ram Navami violence: Union Minister Babul Supriyo booked for rioting, assaulting IPS officer in Asansol

Asansol: Union Minister Babul Supriyo being stopped by police from entering Asansol in Burdwan district of West Bengal on Thursday. (PTI Photo) Asansol: Union Minister Babul Supriyo being stopped by police from entering Asansol in Burdwan district of West Bengal on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Union Minister Babul Supriyo has been booked under non bailable section for allegedly violating Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in Asansol-where the situation continued to remain tense after violence erupted over a Ram Navami procession-said police. Police has filed suo-moto FIR against him. Asansol district administration on Wednesday had clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.

“He has been booked under section of Rioting and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty)”, a senior police official told the Indian Express. An FIR has been lodged against him in Asansol North Police station by IC Debojyoti Saha for violating prohibitory order and assaulting a senior IPS officer Rupesh Kumar.

As per sources, Supriyo, who was heading to Asansol to take stock of the situation arising out of the violence in the region, was barred from entering the area by security forces on Thursday. He was taking a round in his constituency in the afternoon when he tried to drive through Kalyanpur in Asansol and thereafter his vehicle was stopped by police. Supriyo got off his car and an argument followed. The minister entered into a scuffle after police stopped him and asked a senior police official to shut up and stay away, to which the IPS officer said, “We have not come here to keep our mouth shut”.

“As local MP, it is my responsibility to stand by people who are in trouble but police without any reason stopped me to meet people. Since morning, I have been trying to call administrative officials and top cops but they don’t have time to meet me . Rapid Action Force guarded me in a way as if I am a criminal . When people are sharing their plight with me, how can you stop me? As a minister if police tells me not to enter a area citing prohibitory orders I will not break that rule. Law and order is a state subject. I respect that but this is not acceptable”, said Supriyo.

Meanwhile, the minister has too lodged a complaint against IPS officer Rupesh Kumar. “I would like to lodge an official complaint against Rupesh Kumar (IPS) of West Bengal police Special Protective force West Bengal Police for assaulting me and hitting me with his helmet inspite of me warning him several times to not touch me physically”, reads the complaint letter submitted by Supriyo.

TMC Jitendra Tiwari questioned visit of the BJP leader saying, “When Raniganj was burning he was relaxing in a hotel now they are trying to create trouble. I appeal to people that this is not the time to do politics. I will request them to stay inside and let police do their work”.

“ Police is doing their work , provocation related politics will be of no help to people and they should understand that . Those who are creating trouble for the state and people will not get any benefit out of it”, said TMC leader and state minister Subrata Mukherjee.

The state government on Wednesday shut internet services in violence-hit Raniganj and Asansol in West Burdwan till March 30 to prevent spread of rumours through social media.This order is valid till 12 noon of March 30 unless revoked or modified.

Meanwhile, situation in Asansol remained tensed with the state government deploying additional forces and sending a team comprising IPS officers from Kolkata there. Top IPS officials including L.N.Meena, Ashok Prasad, Nishat Parvez, Rashid Munir Khan conducted route march in sensitive areas to build confidence amongst local people.

“ We request people not to pay heed to rumors and stay inside for the time being. Situation is under control and no fresh violence has been reported”, said senior IPS official Siddhinath Gupta.

