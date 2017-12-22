Babu Bajrangi seeks 20-day bail for eye treatment

Babu Bajrangi Babu Bajrangi

Babu Bajrangi, who is serving life term after being convicted in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riots case, has moved a petition in the Gujarat High Court seeking temporary bail for 20 days for eye treatment. Bajrangi claims to have lost eye sight and also being unable to hear from one ear. Division bench headed Justice Harsha Devani sought medial records of Bajrangi from jail authorities and adjourned the hearing, said his lawyer Jagat Patel. The matter is likely to be taken up on Friday.

Bajrangi is lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail since 2012 after he was convicted with 30 others, including former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, for his role in the killing 97 Muslims on February 28, 2002 in the Naroda Patiya incident, which was triggered by the Godhra train burning incident. The appeal petitions in this case are pending for judgment.

In previous attempts, Bajrangi’s both regular and temporary bail pleas have been rejected after granting him time for treatment. He had sought mercy from the Gujarat Governor for clemency on the ground that he has lost eye sight.

