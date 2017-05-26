Babri Masjid trial: CBI court likely to frame charges against Advani, Uma, Joshi today

CBI court on Thursday fixed May 30 for framing of charges against six accused, who recently had got bail in the Lucknow case. Express photo byR K Sharma. CBI court on Thursday fixed May 30 for framing of charges against six accused, who recently had got bail in the Lucknow case. Express photo byR K Sharma.

A SPECIAL CBI court is likely to frame charges on Friday against BJP leader L K Advani, Union Minister Uma Bharti, party veteran Murli Manohar Joshi and others in a Babri Masjid demolition case, which has been transferred to Lucknow from Rae Bareli on orders of the Supreme Court. The other accused in the case are BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara and V H Dalmia. On Thursday, CBI Special Counsel Lalit Kumar Singh said charges are to be framed against the six accused under Section 120-B (conspiracy) of the IPC. Defense lawyers have been conveyed that proceedings to frame charges will be held on May 26 and the accused have been directed to appear before the court. On April 19, the SC had restored the serious criminal conspiracy offence against Advani and the other accused and directed the court to frame charges.

Meanwhile, the special CBI court on Thursday fixed May 30 for framing of charges against six accused, who recently had got bail in the Lucknow case.

The court had asked all six to appear on Thursday, but only former Shiv Sena MP Satish Pradhan attended the hearing. Former BJP MPs Ram Vilas Vedanti and Baikunth Lal Sharma, Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, VHP international general secretary Champat Rai and Nyas’ invited member Mahant Dharam Das did not turn up. While five accused obtained bail in the case on Saturday, Pradhan got bail on Wednesday. “On behalf of the five accused, who did not appear today, applications were moved in the court through their lawyer, seeking exemption from the proceedings today. The court has now fixed May 30 as next date for framing of charges and directed all six accused to ensure their presence in the court that day,” Lalit Kumar Singh said.

Defense counsel K K Mishra said the court has directed that no exemption would be given to any of the six accused on May 30.

