Babri Masjid demolition trial: Prosecution witness denies having recorded his statement with CBI

Prosecution witness Hari Shankar Singh, who appeared before the court for examination in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case on Monday, denied having recorded his statement with CBI during the investigation. The prosecution later moved a discharge application, which was allowed by court.

The defence counsel also moved an application in court on Monday seeking permanent exemption from court proceedings for senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti. “Defence counsel Vimal Srivastva moved the application on behalf of LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti seeking their permanent exemption from court proceeding. Court allowed the application,” said RK Yadav, special counsel (CBI).

Srivastav said, “The application was moved on the ground that they are members of Parliament and working in national interest, hence it is not possible for them to appear in court on a daily basis. It was also mentioned in applications that they would appear before the court whenever called.”

Lalit Singh, special counsel (CBI), said, “Prosecution witness Hari Shankar Singh told court today that he never gave any statement to CBI. Later, we moved discharge application which was allowed by the court.”

He added that the recording of statement of prosecution witness Munna alias Habibullah had been completed. Faizabad resident Munna is the 197th prosecution witness. He was an eyewitness, said Singh.

