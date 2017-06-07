Babri Masjid demolition trail: Statement of prosecution witness recorded

Prosecution witness Dinesh Verma, a government employee, appeared before the special court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case in Lucknow on Tuesday. Verma’s statement was examined by the prosecution.

“Dinesh Verma, posted at UP’s information and public relations department, had videographed the visit of then chief minister Kalyan Singh at Ramlala, Ayodhya, in June 1991. Kalyan Singh had gone there a day after taking oath as chief minister of UP on June 24, 1991. Today, statement of Dinesh Verma was partially examined by the prosecution,” said CBI special counsel Lalit Kumar Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App