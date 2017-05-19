Babri Masjid demolition: Earlier dropped from case, 6 get notice from special court

A special court in Lucknow hearing the Babri Masjid demoliation case issued notices to six persons on Thursday asking them to appear before it on May 20.

Special Counsel for CBI in the case Lalit Kumar Singh said, “The six persons are those who were earlier dropped from the case by the High Court. Special Judge (Ayodhya Prakaran) SK Yadav today issued notices to them for their appearance on May 20 as per Supreme Court order passed on April 19 .”

He named the six to be BL Sharma, Nitya Gopal Das, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Dharam Das, Satish Pradhan and Champat Rai Bansal.

The court is hearing a case against the accused alleged to having been involved in demolition of the mosque in Ayodhya in 1992.

A separate case, for allegedly instigating the mob, was being heard in Rae Bareli. The Supreme Court, on April 19, ordered that the case in Rae Bareli be transferred and heard on a day-to-day basis in Lucknow and a verdict be delivered within two years.

The court while reviving the criminal conspiracy charges against the senior leaders of the BJP and shifting their trial from Rae Bareli to Lucknow, also ordered restoration of charges against Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh and others. The court exempted Kalyan Singh from prosecution on account of the constitutional immunity he enjoys as Governor.

Defence Lawyer KK Mishra said, “In all, 13 persons were dropped from the case following the high court order. Of them six have died so far. The court today issued notices to six other persons who case were dropped.”

