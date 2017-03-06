Babri Masjid demolition case: Trouble likely for Advani as SC may revive criminal conspiracy charge

Senior BJP leader LK Advani Senior BJP leader LK Advani

The Supreme Court on Monday indicated that it could order a joint trial of the two cases in the Babri demolition case currently underway – one in Lucknow and the other in Rae Bareli – and also revive the criminal conspiracy charges against BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, among others. A lower court in Rae Bareli had earlier dropped the charges of criminal conspiracy against Advani and others leaders of the party.

“We will not accept the discharge of Advani and others on technical grounds. We will allow you (CBI) to file a supplementary chargesheet against 13 persons by including the conspiracy charges. We will ask the trial court to conduct a joint trial,” the court told CBI, according to a report by NDTV.

The Supreme Court is likely to take a final decision on whether the charges against Advani and others will be revived on March 22, 2017.

More details are awaited.

