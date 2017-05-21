Babri Masjid Demolition case: Special court grants bail to 5

Ram Vilas Vedanti signs his bail papers in Lucknow on Saturday. Vishal Srivastav Ram Vilas Vedanti signs his bail papers in Lucknow on Saturday. Vishal Srivastav

FIVE accused in the Babri demolition case — former BJP MPs Baikunth Lal Sharma and Ram Vilas Vedanti, VHP international general secretary Champat Rai, president of Ramjanmbhoomi Nyas Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Nyas’ invited member Mahant Dharam Das — on Saturday appeared before a Lucknow special court on Thursday, where they were taken into custody and later released on bail.

The five were taken in custody after the CBI filed an application intimating the court that they face charges under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony ), 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 295 A (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC, said CBI special counsel Lalit Kumar Singh.

“Special Judge (Ayodhya Prakaran) S K Yadav had issued notices to the five and one Satish Pradhan, who failed to appear before the court today. The five, who were taken in custody in the court, were granted bail and asked to deposit one surety each of Rs 20,000 and one personal bond of same amount,” he added.

The court was hearing two cases related to the Babri demolition, which are being investigated by the CBI, following a Supreme Court order on April 19. One of these cases, which was earlier being heard in Rae Bareili, was transferred to Lucknow recently. The SC, in its order, had also directed that both cases should be heard on a day-to-day basis in Lucknow and a verdict be delivered within two years.

While in the Lucknow case, the accused were facing charges of demolition and instigating the crowd, in Rae Bareli, they were being tried on charge of instigating the mob through their speeches. Those who appeared before the court on Saturday have been held accused in the Lucknow case.

When contacted, defense counsel K K Mishra said: “The six persons who were issued notices on Thursday are among the 13 who were dropped from the case following a high court order. The Supreme Court, in its April 19 order, had ordered that the charges against all of them be restored. The court exempted Kalyan Singh from prosecution on account of the constitutional immunity as he is the Governor of Rajasthan. Six others have died.”

“Satish Pradhan could not appear due to poor health condition. We have moved an application regarding his health in the court and it was granted. Pradhan is likely to appear before the court on Wednesday,” Mishra added.

While leaving the court after being granted bail, Ram Vilas Vedanti told mediapersons: “I admit to have got the dilapidated structure, where Ram Lala was placed, demolished on December 6, 1992 and raised the slogan of ‘Ram lala hum aaye hain, mandir yahin banayenge’. I am ready to be jailed or be hanged on charges of getting the structure demolished.”

