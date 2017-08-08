Babri Masjid demolition case: Shia Waqf Board says mosque can be built in Muslim-dominated area

The Shia Waqf Board claimed that a part of the disputed land given to the Shia Waqf Board, which is a party in the Ayodhya case, belonged to it. The Shia Waqf Board claimed that a part of the disputed land given to the Shia Waqf Board, which is a party in the Ayodhya case, belonged to it.

The Shia Waqf Board informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that a mosque can be built in a Muslim-dominated area, at a reasonable distance from the disputed land in Ayodhya.

“If the Ram temple and mosque co-exist it will lead to conflicts,” the Shia Waqf Board informed the court.

The Waqf Board claimed that a part of the disputed land given to the Shia Waqf Board — a party in the Ayodhya case — belonged to it. Seeking an amicable solution to the dispute, the Shia Waqf Board requested the court to appoint a panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge. The panel should include members appointed by the Prime Minister and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, it said.

Welcoming the development, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said the board’s intervention was “God sent”. “According to me this intervention by the Shia Waqf board is God sent,” Swamy told news agency ANI.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had questioned Swamy’s locus standi in the land dispute case. He petitioned the court seeking an early resolution to the dispute.

The court will continue hearing in the case on August 11.

More details are awaited.

