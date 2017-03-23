Babri Masjid demolition case: SC to decide today on criminal charges against Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti

Babri Masjid demolition case: SC will decide today if criminal conspiracy charges against BJP leaders should be retained or dropped. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia. Babri Masjid demolition case: SC will decide today if criminal conspiracy charges against BJP leaders should be retained or dropped. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear the criminal conspiracy charges against BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti in connection with the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

The apex court, which was supposed to hear the matter on Wednesday but adjourned it for Thursday, will hear the CBI’s plea against the Allahabad High Court’s order dropping criminal conspiracy charges against the BJP leaders in the case.

There are two sets of cases – one against BJP veteran leader Advani and others, who were on the dais at Ram Katha Kunj in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992 when the Babri mosque was demolished. The other case was against lakhs of ‘karsevaks’ (volunteers) who were in and around the disputed structure.

The CBI had chargesheeted Advani and 20 others under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between classes), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (false statements, rumours etc. circulated with the intent to cause mutiny or disturb public peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It had subsequently invoked charges under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, which was quashed by the special court whose decision was upheld by the high court.

