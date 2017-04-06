Babri Masjid demolition case: SC expresses displeasure, may order joint trial of all accused

Babri masjid demolition: Supreme Court could order a daily hearing of the matter. Babri masjid demolition: Supreme Court could order a daily hearing of the matter.

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its displeasure at the Babri demolition case dragging on for 25 years, saying all of this leads to “evasion of justice”. The apex court indicated that it may order a joint trial of all the accused, including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and others at a Lucknow court. Some reports said the court could also order a daily hearing of the matter.

The counsel for Advani and MM Joshi opposed a joint trial of the Babri demolition case in Lucknow, saying the Supreme Court can’t transfer their trial from Rae Bareli. If the court orders a joint trial, it would, in effect, mean that BJP leaders – Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and others – will be tried for criminal conspiracy that led to the demolition of the Babri mosque and not just for instigating the crowd though provocative speeches.

The proceedings will continue post lunch.

There are currently two sets of cases in the matter. One case is against BJP leaders including LK Advani, who were at the dais at Ram Katha Kunj in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, the day the Babri mosque was demolished.

The other case is against lakhs of ‘karsevaks’ (volunteers) who were in and around the disputed structure at the time of its demolition.

