Babri Masjid demolition case: NBW warrant against Mahant Dharam Das

The special court in Lucknow hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Mahant Dharam Das, an accused, on Friday for not appearing in the proceedings. Das is an invited member of Ramjanmbhoomi Nyas.

“Court issued NBW against Mahant Dharam Das because neither he nor any lawyer representing him appeared before the court today. No application was moved in the court for Mahant Dharam Das seeking exemption from appearance in the court,” said special counsel for CBI, Lalit Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, prosecution witness and Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut also did not appear before the court to record his statement.

“An application of Sanjay Raut was filed in the court today in which he referred about being busy with parliamentary work and also presidential election. Raut sought another date for his deposition in the court. The court allowed Sanjay’s application,” added Singh.

