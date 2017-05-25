Babri Masjid demolition case: LK Advani, Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi asked to appear before special CBI court on May 30

BJP leaders Uma Bharti and LK Advani during a party meeting (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) BJP leaders Uma Bharti and LK Advani during a party meeting (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A special CBI court, hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case on Thursday, asked BJP leaders LK Advani, Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi to appear before it on May 30, news agency ANI reported. The Supreme Court had earlier charged the leaders with serious criminal conspiracy offence. CBI counsel Lalit Singh had said that the special court will frame charges after the BJP leaders, accused in the 1992 case, appear before it.

The special court will frame charges against Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Ram Vilas Vedanti, Baikunth Lal Sharma alias Prem Ji, Champat Rai Bansal, Dharma Das and Satish Pradhan in another case on Friday while granting bail to Pradhan, a former Shiv Sena MP, after he surrendered here on Thursday. Five other accused have been granted bail by the special court which began the hearing in the case on May 20 after being directed by the Supreme Court to do so.

Two FIRs were filed in the case which was filed post the demolition of the mosque on December 6, 1992. Lucknow CBI court had taken up the case of 28 accused in the case while six others had died. Advani was chargesheeted in Raebareli court along with seven others including VHP leaders Ashok Singhal and Giriraj Kishore who died before the trial could end.

On April 19 this year, the Supreme Court ruled that Advani, Bharti and Joshi will face trial on conspiracy charges while also transferring the case from Raebareli to Lucknow.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd