Babri Masjid demolition case: LK Advani, Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi asked to appear before special CBI court on May 30

A special CBI court, hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case on Thursday, asked BJP leaders LK Advani, Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi to appear before it on May 30, news agency ANI reported. The Supreme Court had earlier charged the leaders with serious criminal conspiracy offence. CBI counsel Lalit Singh had said that the special court will frame charges after the BJP leaders, accused in the 1992 case, appear before it.
The special court will frame charges against Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Ram Vilas Vedanti, Baikunth Lal Sharma alias Prem Ji, Champat Rai Bansal, Dharma Das and Satish Pradhan in another case on Friday while granting bail to Pradhan, a former Shiv Sena MP, after he surrendered here on Thursday. Five other accused have been granted bail by the special court which began the hearing in the case on May 20 after being directed by the Supreme Court to do so.
Two FIRs were filed in the case which was filed post the demolition of the mosque on December 6, 1992. Lucknow CBI court had taken up the case of 28 accused in the case while six others had died. Advani was chargesheeted in Raebareli court along with seven others including VHP leaders Ashok Singhal and Giriraj Kishore who died before the trial could end.
On April 19 this year, the Supreme Court ruled that Advani, Bharti and Joshi will face trial on conspiracy charges while also transferring the case from Raebareli to Lucknow.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- May 25, 2017 at 3:41 pmjayalalilitha part II - Supreme corrupt will drag case till they die and after their death will pronunce that we cannot pronounce the dead as guilty -Reply
- May 25, 2017 at 3:36 pmWith BJP education minister GIRISH MAHAJAN others who attended DAWOODS niece marriage were nashik BJP MLA DEVYANI FA E , BJP MLA BALASAHEB SANAP, BJP MLA SEEMA HEERE , NASIK MAYOR RANJANA BHANSI , DEPUTY MAYOR PRATHAMESH GEETE attended dawwods neice marriage in nashik on 19 – JAI HINDU RASHTRA WITH MUTTON BIRYANI ? BEEF BIRYANI ( BUT OF BUFFALO as kajol ete in party )Reply
- May 25, 2017 at 3:25 pmmaharashtra BJPs medical education cabinet minister GIRISH MAHAJAN atended dawood ibrahim relative marriage in nasik on 19 with 10 police one ACP rank - GIRISH MAHAJAN is very close to CM DEVENDRA PHADNAVISReply
- May 25, 2017 at 3:07 pmGovernment is foo Muslims, the case will drag till the death of the all party then only court will deliver judgement without any punishment.Reply