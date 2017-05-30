Babri Masjid demolition case: LK Advani, other BJP leaders granted bail by CBI special court

LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti

A CBI special court granted bail to BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The bail was granted on personal bond of Rs 50000 each.

This was the first time that these leaders had appeared before a court in connection with this case. Last month, the Supreme Court had restored the criminal conspiracy charges framed against Advani, Joshi, Bharti and other accused while overruling the Allahabad High Court judgment. Bharti, the union water resources minister, was also summoned to appear before the court along with BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Vishnu Hari Dalmia and one-time firebrand Hindutva preacher Sadhvi Ritambara.

Earlier, Special CBI judge S K Yadav had categorically stated that no application for adjournment or exemption from personal appearance would be entertained. The apex court also ordered daily hearings to meet a two-year deadline. Allowing the CBI’s plea seeking restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against the four BJP leaders, including Katiyar, the apex court had described the demolition of the medieval-era monument as a “crime” which shook the “secular fabric of the Constitution”.

The top court, however, said BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who is the Rajasthan Governor, is entitled to immunity under the Constitution until he remains in office. The disputed structure was demolished during Singh’s tenure as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. The court had transferred the case against Advani, Joshi, Bharti and three other accused from a Raebareli court to Lucknow for a joint trial in the 25-year-old case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd