Lalu’s Modi-conspired-against-Advani remark may have truth: Vinay Katiyar

Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Katiyar has said there could be “truth” in Lalu Yadav’s allegation that revival of trial against LK Advani in the Babri demolition case is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “conspiracy” to oust the veteran BJP leader from Presidential race.

“Maybe his (Lalu’s) statement has truth to it, don’t know,” Katiyar told ANI on Thursday.

Even as the RJD chief welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to reopen the Babri case, he said CBI, the prosecuting agency in the case, is under the Prime Minister’s “control”. “It is well known that the CBI does what the government desires,” the RJD chief said.

Allowing the CBI plea, the Supreme Court on Wednesday put Advani, senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi and cabinet minister Uma Bharti on a joint trial with ‘kar sevaks’ in the 1992 case under various charges, including criminal conspiracy to pull down the disputed structure.

Reacting to the SC order, Katiyar, according to CNN-News 18, had said the charges against the BJP leaders were baseless while asking why should they resign from their positions.

Along with Advani, Joshi and Bharti, Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara and VHP leader Vishnu Hari Dalmia are accused of allegedly instigating the crowd to demolish the structure through their speeches. They are being tried under IPC sections 153-A and 153-B, 147, 149 and 505. Two other accused in the case, Acharya Giriraj Kishore and Ashok Singhal, have died in July 2014 and November 2015, respectively.

