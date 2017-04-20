Lalu’s Modi-conspired-against-Advani remark may have truth: Vinay Katiyar

Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Katiyar has said there could be “truth” in Lalu Yadav’s allegation that revival of trial against LK Advani in the Babri demolition case is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “conspiracy” to oust the veteran BJP leader from Presidential race.
“Maybe his (Lalu’s) statement has truth to it, don’t know,” Katiyar told ANI on Thursday.
Even as the RJD chief welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to reopen the Babri case, he said CBI, the prosecuting agency in the case, is under the Prime Minister’s “control”. “It is well known that the CBI does what the government desires,” the RJD chief said.
Allowing the CBI plea, the Supreme Court on Wednesday put Advani, senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi and cabinet minister Uma Bharti on a joint trial with ‘kar sevaks’ in the 1992 case under various charges, including criminal conspiracy to pull down the disputed structure.
Reacting to the SC order, Katiyar, according to CNN-News 18, had said the charges against the BJP leaders were baseless while asking why should they resign from their positions.
Along with Advani, Joshi and Bharti, Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara and VHP leader Vishnu Hari Dalmia are accused of allegedly instigating the crowd to demolish the structure through their speeches. They are being tried under IPC sections 153-A and 153-B, 147, 149 and 505. Two other accused in the case, Acharya Giriraj Kishore and Ashok Singhal, have died in July 2014 and November 2015, respectively.
- Apr 20, 2017 at 1:11 pmLong Live Laaluji, We want to see you as our PM. Hail Laalu, FEKU ko pakdo. jab bhi koi Modi ka bhashan sunu mera dil deewana bole FEKU FEKU FEKU, FEKU FEKU FEKU, hawa me udthi jaaye teri khaaki chaddi polyster ki ho ho oo ooReply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 12:43 pmIt's expected from modi since his Own organization man RSS leader Mohan bhagwath is named among the presidential candidate list 😀 ... Modis games are always exposed .. He shudnt hve forgotten that even though the party BJP had came to the track through violence it was LK Advani and teams effort wot kade them po r and made him sit on the P M seatReply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 12:34 pmVinat ka yar shame on u. U r blaming the most po r leader of the country. U demolished the mosque along with others. So pls face the trial dont blame others.Reply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 12:32 pmThere is ground in the statement of Lalu. Modiji may have more loyal person in his mind for Presidential election. More over, Modi does not want this 'old-lot' in the picture any more.Reply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 12:28 pmThere is truth in what lalu says. This is a ploy used by Modi to remove Advani from being considered for the Presidents post. Further the date fixed by Supreme Court for delivering the final judgement also leaves room for doubt, as it coincides with the date for 2019 elections.Reply
