Babri Masjid demolition case: BJP’s LK Advani, MM Joshi leave for Lucknow to appear before special CBI court today

BJP stalwarts L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi left for Lucknow early Tuesday in order to appear before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in connection to the Babri Masjid demolition case. Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti has also been summoned to appear before the court along with BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, VHP’s Vishnu Hari Dalmia and one-time firebrand Hindutva preacher Sadhvi Ritambara.

Earlier, Special CBI judge S K Yadav had stated that no application for adjournment or exemption from personal appearance would be entertained. Last month, the Supreme Court had ordered prosecution of Advani, Joshi, Bharti, and other accused for criminal conspiracy in the politically sensitive case. It also ordered day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years. Allowing the CBI’s plea seeking restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against the four BJP leaders, including Katiyar, the apex court had described the demolition of the medieval-era monument as a “crime” which shook the “secular fabric of the Constitution”.

BJP leaders L K Advani ,M M Joshi having a meeting soon after Kar Sewak started demolation of Babri Masjid at Ram Janam Bhoomi .(Express photo by R K Sharma.)

The top court, however, said BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who is the Rajasthan Governor, is entitled to immunity under the Constitution until he remains in office. The disputed structure was demolished during Singh’s tenure as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The court had transferred the case against Advani, Joshi, Bharti and three other accused from a Raebareli court to Lucknow for a joint trial in the demolition case.

Delhi: Senior BJP leader LK Advani reaches airport to leave for Lucknow. He has to appear before a special CBI court in #Babri case today pic.twitter.com/56QByopxx8 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 30, 2017

