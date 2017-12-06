Babri Masjid demolition anniversary LIVE UPDATES: Centre asks States to remain vigilant

Kar Sevaks demolishing Babri Masjid. (Source: Express Archive) Kar Sevaks demolishing Babri Masjid. (Source: Express Archive)

On the 25th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition, security forces across the country are on high alert after the Centre issued an advisory asking States to maintain peace and ensure that there is no incident of communal violence.

On Tuesday, the Hyderabad Police conducted a flag march at a few sensitive locations in the evening. The police also clamped prohibitory orders in the city till December 7 to maintain peace and public order. No rallies, dharnas or public meetings will be held in the city without police permission.

“The South Zone Police today conducted a flag march with two teams of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and six platoons of the Telangana State Special Police.

“Additional DCP (South Zone), eight ACPs, 30 Inspectors and 75 Sub-Inspectors took part in the exercise,” a release from the Hyderabad Police said.

The Mughal-era structure was razed to the ground in 1992 by hundreds of Kar Sevaks. The event had set off riots in Mumbai, then Bombay, after protests against the demolition turned violent. Two years prior to the demolition, in 1990, when a group of Kar Sevaks partially damaged the mosque, the event had triggered riots in Hyderabad. Over 200 people died in one of the deadliest communal clashes the country has seen.

