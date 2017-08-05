Babri Masjid case: SC to hear appeals against Allahabad HC order next week

Supreme Court will take up the appeals against the Allahabad High Court order in the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid case for hearing on August 11. Supreme Court will take up the appeals against the Allahabad High Court order in the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid case for hearing on August 11.

The Supreme Court will take up the appeals against the Allahabad High Court order in the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid case for hearing on August 11. A circular issued by the court on Thursday said the appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the High Court will be listed before a three-judge special bench for hearing at 2 pm.

The decision comes about seven years after the HC divided the 2.7-acre disputed land between Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Waqf Board. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had approached the apex court last month, requesting that the matter be taken up for hearing without further delay.

Swami, who is an intervener in the case, pointed out that the appeals had been pending for the last seven years. His petition for the enforcement of his right to worship at the makeshift temple without much hassle was also pending, he had contended.

Chief Justice of India, Jagdish Singh Khehar, had then assured Swamy that the court would take a decision on listing the case soon.

