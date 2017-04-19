Babri masjid case LIVE updates: LK Advani, MM Joshi to face criminal conspiracy charges, here are some reactions

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, decided that top BJP leaders LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti among others will face the criminal conspiracy charges in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had appealed to the court against dropping of charges against them. The reactions have started coming in after the verdict:
Here are some reactions:
11:25 am: Kailash Vijayvargiya of BJP: “We will discuss the issue, but I don’t think we need to take action against our leaders” as quoted by CNN-News 18
11:20 am: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar says the charges against BJP leaders are baseless, asks why should they resign from their position, according to CNN-News 18.
11:17 am: The SC has ordered that the trial be conducted on a day to day basis in Lucknow court and that the judge should not be transferred. The court has however said that Kalyan Singh will not be tried because of constitutional immunity as he is currently the Governor of Rajasthan.
11:15 am: Congress leader Salmaan Anees Soz says Uma Bharti and MM Joshi should resign from their positions and uphold the sanctity of their posts. Uma Bharti is currently Cabinet Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Joshi is Lok Sabha MP from Kanpur.
- Apr 19, 2017 at 11:43 amLaw has caught up with LKA, MMJ& UB for what they did in 1992. By that yardstick, Shall we hope that it's long arms will reach the necks of Modi& Amit Shah in another 10 year's time for their role in Gujarat carnage of 2002? Unfortunately, they are more cunning than their veteran mentors in BJP.Reply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 12:01 pmAlready modi and shah are acquitted by SC. In case of LKA,MMJ and uma it is just trial only. They will come out without any issueReply