Babri masjid case: L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi hold talks after SC restores conspiracy charges

BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi arrives at L K Advani’s residence in Delhi. (Source: ANI) BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi arrives at L K Advani’s residence in Delhi. (Source: ANI)

Senior BJP leaders Murli Manohar Joshi and L K Advani met at the latter’s residence on Wednesday evening, hours after the Supreme Court ordered the two to stand trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The apex court allowed the CBI plea to restore the criminal conspiracy charges filed against the two and others, including Union Minister Uma Bharti and Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh. “We have allowed the CBI appeal against the Allahabad High Court judgement with certain directions,” a bench comprising Justices P C Ghose and R F Nariman said. The court clubbed the two cases against the leaders and kasrsevaks and ordered day-to-day hearing in the case. It set a deadline of two years to complete the trial proceedings.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of senior cabinet ministers. Among those in attendance were Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jaitley said: “This case is going on since 1993. Somehow it is going on and no new situation has arisen. So the situation which was prevailing will continue.”

When asked about the Congress demand asking Bharti to step down from her post as Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Jaitley said: “There have been ministers, there have been deputy prime ministers… If charge sheet is the rule (to resign), then just calculate, how many Congress chief ministers will (have to go).”

