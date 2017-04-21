Babri Masjid: After SC order, Cong seeks Governor Kalyan Singh’s resignation

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

With the Supreme Court ordering resumption of trial against top BJP leaders in the Babri demolition case, the Congress Thursday demanded the resignation of Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh over his alleged role in the demolition. On Wednesday, the apex court called for revival of criminal trial against BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti. However, owing to the constitutional immunity enjoyed by the Governor under Article 361, the court exempted Singh, asking the CBI to call him an accused after he leaves office.

The Congress Thursday urged Singh to quit on ethical grounds. Leader of Opposition in Assembly Rameshwar Dudi said Singh was the CM of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the demolition. “He has no moral right to continue in office. If he does not resign, the President should remove him,” Dudi said.

“The issue caused riots which led to the death of thousands… As CM, Kalyan Singh had given an affidavit in the Supreme Court in July 1992 that the mosque structure would be protected. However, he did not abide by it and was jailed for a day and fined Rs 20,000 for contempt of court,” Dudi said.

“The CBI has framed charges under Sections 153 A and B (promoting enmity between groups), 505 (statements conducing public mischief) and section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), which are all serious allegations. Therefore, Kalyan Singh continuing in office is an attack on constitutional prestige,” he added.

