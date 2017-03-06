March 6, 2 pm news update: SC rues ‘political colour’ being given to Prajapati’s FIR, joint trial likely in Babri demolition case, GRS on strike, India struggle in 2nd Test vs Australia

Supreme Court. Supreme Court.

SC on Gayatri Prajapati: Unfortunate ordering FIR is being given ‘political colour’

The Supreme Court termed its order directing Uttar Pradesh police to lodge FIR against Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prasad Prajapati in a rape case as ‘unfortunate’ as it is being given ‘political colours.’ BJP president Amit Shah and Kalraj Mishra, said Prajapati would be put behind bars when the BJP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh. “As soon as the BJP forms the government in UP on March 11, we would search Prajapati even from hell and send him to jail,” Shah was quoted by PTI. Read More

Babri Masjid demolition case: Trouble likely for Advani as SC may revive criminal conspiracy charge

A joint trial of the two cases in the Babri demolition case currently underway has been indicated bu the Supreme Court. It may also revive the criminal conspiracy charges against BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, among others. “We will not accept the discharge of Advani and others on technical grounds. We will allow you (CBI) to file a supplementary chargesheet against 13 persons by including the conspiracy charges. We will ask the trial court to conduct a joint trial,” the court told CBI, according to a report by NDTV. Read More

MGNREGA: 27,000 gram rojgar sevaks on strike, demanding fixed salary

Nearly 27,000 gram rojgar sevaks (GRS) under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) across Maharashtra are on an indefinite strike since February 15. The workers are demanding a fixed salary that should be directly credited to their bank accounts by Fadnavis government. Read More

BSP candidate from Ayodhya booked for rape, assault

An FIR has been lodged against Bazmi Siddiqui, a BSP candidate from Ayodhya seat in Faizabad. He along with his six associated allegedly thrashed and gangraped a 30 year old woman at her residence in the district’s City Kotwali police station area. Read More

India vs Australia Live Score

India were struggling at122 for 4 in their second innings, taking a lead of mere 35 runs against Australia till the tea session on the third day of the second cricket Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Having ended the morning session at 38/0 after Australia were bowled out for 276 runs in their first innings with a first-innings lead of 87 runs, India struggled to put up a strong partnership and lost four wickets. Read More