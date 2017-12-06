Bijnor: PFI members booked over posters with Hindi, Urdu slogans on Babri demolition

Unidentified members of Popular Front of India (PFI) were booked after posters with slogans in Hindi and Urdu on the Babri Masjid demolition surfaced in Bijnor district on Sunday. No arrests have been made as of now.

While the PFI did not confirm whether the posters were theirs, they said they had put up some that “carried nothing objectionable”. Police have seized two posters pasted on walls of the Chandpur bus stand. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Simarjeet under IPC section 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) at Chandpur police station. “The posters carry the name of PFI at the bottom,” said the sub-inspector. She further said that the posters carried three slogans written in Hindi: “Kahi hum bhool na jaye”, “Dhokey ke pachis saal” and “Babri masjid ki dobara tameer karo”.

Additional Superintendent of Police, City (Bijnor), Dinesh Singh said, “It will be part of investigation to check with what intention these posters were pasted.” He added that the investigating officer will check if these were PFI’s posters. “During investigation, we came to know these posters were sent by a person in New Delhi to a Bijnor resident. The identity of who pasted the posters is yet to be ascertained,” said Superintendent of Police, Bijnor, Prabhakar Chaudhary.

PFI’s UP secretary Anees Ansari, denying knowledge of these particular posters, said “There is nothing objectionable written on our posters. They were prepared keeping in mind our constitutional rights. I have no information about the FIR registered in Bijnor.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App