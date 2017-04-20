Babri demolition more serious than Gandhiji killing: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo)

Terming the Babri Masjid demolition as “more serious” than the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday deplored the delay in concluding the trial. He also said those responsible for the “nation’s shame” in 1992 are now running the country. “Mahatma Gandhi assassination trial completed in 2 years & Babri Masjid demolition which (is) more serious than MK Gandhi killing not yet decided,” the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member tweeted.

“Gandhi’s killers were convicted (and) hanged & Babri accused have been made Union Ministers, conferred Padma Vibhushan, justice system moves slowly,” he said. His comment came after Supreme Court allowed the CBI’s plea to restore criminal conspiracy charge against top BJP leaders L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The apex court, however, noted that Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh enjoys Constitutional immunity and can be tried only after he ceases to hold the office. Kalyan Singh was the chief minister of UP in 1992. “It’s 24 years late. 24-25 years have passed. But at last the Supreme Court has taken the decision that the conspiracy charge should be there. But I hope the Supreme Court will also decide the contempt petition (pending since 1992)”, Owaisi told PTI. “The contempt petition has to be decided by them (SC),” he said.

In a series of tweets, he said, “Will Kalyan Singh resign & face trial or hide behind cover of being Governor, Will Modi govt remove him in Interest of Justice I doubt”. Attacking the Narendra Modi government, Owaisi said, “Demolition of Babri Masjid is a nation’s shame people responsible for this shame are now running the nation.”

“Now Supreme Court has said conspiracy charge added against accused will Padma Vibhushan be taken back from accused,” he said. “I think BUT for Supreme Court giving permission for Kar Seva Babri Masjid wouldn’t have been demolished & Supreme Court yet hear Contempt petition,” he said.

The apex court had permitted a “symbolic” kar sewa on November 28, 1992 following an undertaking by the Uttar Pradesh government that it would be peaceful. Days later on December 6, the 16th century mosque was pulled down by kar sewaks.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now