Babri demolition case: SC reserves order on whether criminal conspiracy charges can be initiated against accused

The apex court had also expressed its displease over the case dragging on for over 20 years. The apex court had also expressed its displease over the case dragging on for over 20 years.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on whether criminal conspiracy charges can be initiated against all the accused in the Babri demolition case. The apex court had also expressed its displease over the case dragging on for over 20 years. Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, who are accused in the case, may face joint trial in Lucknow. The counsel representing Advani and Joshi, however, opposed it saying the top court can’t transfer their trial from Rae Bareli.

There are currently two sets of cases in the matter. One case is against BJP leaders including LK Advani, who were at the dais at Ram Katha Kunj in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, the day the Babri mosque was demolished. The other case is against lakhs of ‘karsevaks’ (volunteers) who were in and around the disputed structure at the time of its demolition.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd