Babri demolition case: Shiv Sena ex-MP appears in CBI court, gets bail

Satish Pradhan in Lucknow on Wednesday. Express

A Former Rajya Sabha member from Shiv Sena, Satish Pradhan, on Wednesday appeared before the Special CBI court in Lucknow in the Babri Masjid demolition case hearing. He was taken into custody and later released on bail.

A native of Maharashtra, he is among the six accused who were issued notices by the court on Thursday, asking them to appear on Saturday. Pradhan (76) had failed to appear before the court because of poor health, said defence lawyer K K Mishra. The CBI’s special counsel Lalit Kumar Singh said: “After Satish Pradhan appeared before Special Judge (Ayodhya Prakaran) S K Yadav, the prosecution moved an application intimating about charges he was facing in the case. The court took him into custody and later granted him bail directing him to deposit a surety of Rs 20,000 and a personal bond of the same amount.”

Singh added that Pradhan faces charges under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295 A (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief). Leaving court after getting bail, Pradhan told mediapersons that he had no involvement in the case.

