Babri demolition case: SC defers hearing by two weeks

Babri Masjid. Express archive photo Babri Masjid. Express archive photo

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the CBI and BJP leaders, including L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharati, to file their written submissions within two weeks in connection with invocation of conspiracy charges against the leaders in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

A bench of Justices P C Ghose and Rohinton F Nariman asked all the parties in the case to file their written arguments by April 6 and posted the matter for further hearing on April 7. “All of you give us written arguments…place your written submission before us before we hear the case next,” the bench told the lawyers for all the parties.

At the start of the hearing, senior advocate K K Venugopal, appearing for Advani, had pointed out that he was arguing in a matter before another bench, which has been hearing it for last 10 days. “The other matter is going on for 10 days now. I mentioned it there but the other bench said I should mention it before this court,” Venugopal told the bench.

At this, the court said that it was agreeable to adjourn the case for two weeks, during which all of them could submit their written submissions.

Lawyers for Haji Mahboob Ahmed, a petitioner in the title suits, however, urged the bench to fix the hearing on Friday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now