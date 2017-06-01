Babri demolition case: CBI told to give its witnesses’ statements to defence counsel

L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti. (File Photo) L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti. (File Photo)

The Lucknow special court, hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case, on Wednesday asked the CBI to submit copies of the statements of 57 prosecution witnesses, made before the Rae Bareli court, to the defence counsel. The Supreme Court had, in April, ordered the transfer of the case from the Rae Bareli court to Lucknow. The special court’s order comes after the defence counsel requested for the same. Special Counsel, CBI, Lalit Kumar Singh said, “Prosecution today provided lists of prosecution witnesses examined so far in Rae Bareli and Lucknow court to the defence lawyer. Later, defence counsel K K Mishra and Manish Tripathi moved applications in court seeking statement copies of 57 prosecution witnesses examined before Rae Bareli court.”

He added, “The court then directed us to provide certified copies to the defense counsels as per rules. The defense could cross-examine these witnesses again in view of the Supreme Court order…” Meanwhile, K K Mishra said, “I moved the application … to study and decide further course of action.”

On Wednesday, no prosecution witness or accused appeared before the court. Exemption applications for all 34 accused through their lawyers were also moved, which were allowed by the court. CBI counsel Singh added that he informed the court that no prosecution witness could appear before the court on Wednesday as the charges were framed against the accused just the previous day. Charges were framed on Tuesday against 12 accused in Lucknow court including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, union minister Uma Bharti and Ramjanmbhoomi Nyas president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

